Burnley v Lazio confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes back three decision
The Clarets take on Italian side Lazio in their one and only Turf Moor outing of pre-season – a week out from their season opener away to Tottenham.
None of this week’s three signings – Martvin Dubravka, Lesley Ugochukwu or Armando Broja – are involved.
Burnley line up with a back five, with Oliver Sonne getting the nod at right-wing back, with Connor Roberts still nursing a slight knock.
Kyle Walker, Hjalmar Ekdal and Maxime Esteve make up the back three, with Quilindschy Hartman at left wing-back.
Josh Laurent served his suspension from last week’s dismissal at Stoke City during an Under-21 outing at Gawthorpe this morning, meaning he’s free to start alongside Josh Cullen in midfield.
Hannibal plays slightly further forward alongside Jaidon Anthony, with Lyle Foster leading the line.
Bashir Humphreys, Zeki Amdouni and Zian Flemming all miss out through injury.
Etienne Green, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Shurandy Sambo, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Jaydon Banel, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi are not involved either.
TEAMS
Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Pires, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Edwards, Tchouana, Barnes
Lazio: Provedel, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Romagnoli, Tavares, Dia, Cancellieri, Lazzari, Marusic
Subs: Mandas, Furlanetto, Pellegrini, Pedro, Castellanos, Noslin, Hysaj, Nielsen, Basic, Cataldi, Gila, Ruggeri
