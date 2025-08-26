Burnley v Derby County confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes all 11 changes

Burnley have made all 11 changes to their side for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Derby County.

In fact, none of the players that started Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sunderland are involved at all – not even on the bench.

As a result, Scott Parker hands debuts to Max Weiss and Armando Broja, while Loum Tchouana makes his first start.

The likes of Lucas Pires, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming all start, while Bashir Humphreys returns from injury to partner Joe Worrall in defence.

Aaron Ramsey also makes his first start for the Clarets since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2024 – although he did make a brief cameo off the bench during the back end of last season.

Axel Tuanzebe is fit enough to make the bench, where he features alongside the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Hannes Delcroix, Mike Tresor and Ashley Barnes.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain injured, while Etienne Green, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi aren’t involved.

Parker has made 11 changes to his side for tonight's Carabao Cup second round tie (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As for Derby, they’ve also decided to use this occasion to rotate the squad, with John Eustance making eight changes from Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

TEAMS

Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Tchouana, Flemming, Broja

Subs: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Delcroix, Leulai, Banel, Pimlott, Tresor, Tweedy, Barnes

Derby: Vickers, Sanderson, Forsyth, Elder, Osborn, Adams, Clark, Rooney, Ward, Jackson, Brewster

Subs: O’Donnell, Wilson, Clarke, Weimann, Thompson, Goudmijn, Nyambe, Brown, Wheeldon

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

