Burnley v Derby County confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes all 11 changes
In fact, none of the players that started Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sunderland are involved at all – not even on the bench.
As a result, Scott Parker hands debuts to Max Weiss and Armando Broja, while Loum Tchouana makes his first start.
The likes of Lucas Pires, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming all start, while Bashir Humphreys returns from injury to partner Joe Worrall in defence.
Aaron Ramsey also makes his first start for the Clarets since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2024 – although he did make a brief cameo off the bench during the back end of last season.
Axel Tuanzebe is fit enough to make the bench, where he features alongside the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Hannes Delcroix, Mike Tresor and Ashley Barnes.
Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain injured, while Etienne Green, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi aren’t involved.
As for Derby, they’ve also decided to use this occasion to rotate the squad, with John Eustance making eight changes from Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.
TEAMS
Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Tchouana, Flemming, Broja
Subs: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Delcroix, Leulai, Banel, Pimlott, Tresor, Tweedy, Barnes
Derby: Vickers, Sanderson, Forsyth, Elder, Osborn, Adams, Clark, Rooney, Ward, Jackson, Brewster
Subs: O’Donnell, Wilson, Clarke, Weimann, Thompson, Goudmijn, Nyambe, Brown, Wheeldon
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley trio named in Premier League team of the week alongside Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham men