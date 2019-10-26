Burnley v Chelsea player ratings: Christian Pulisic scores a hat-trick as the Clarets are beaten by the Blues
Sean Dyche's side shipped four against the Blues for the second time on the spin at Turf Moor
Jack Cork returned to Burnley's XI following a shoulder injury, meaning Jeff Hendrick was moved back out on to the right hand side of Burnley's four man midfield. Ashley Barnes also returned to the side having missed the game at the King Power Stadium and partnered Jay Rodriguez. Striker Chris Wood missed out through injury.
1. Nick Pope 5
There wasn't much the Burnley goalkeeper could do to prevent Christian Pulisic from netting a hat-trick for Chelsea, but he may have been slow to get down to Willian's strike.
Seemed to have the measure of Willian in the first half, but he stood off the Brazilian international as Chelsea added a fourth goal at Turf Moor. Denied his first goal for the club with a fine save from Kepa.