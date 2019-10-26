Burnley v Chelsea player ratings: Christian Pulisic scores a hat-trick as the Clarets are beaten by the Blues

Jack Cork returned to Burnley's XI following a shoulder injury, meaning Jeff Hendrick was moved back out on to the right hand side of Burnley's four man midfield. Ashley Barnes also returned to the side having missed the game at the King Power Stadium and partnered Jay Rodriguez. Striker Chris Wood missed out through injury.

1. Nick Pope 5 There wasn't much the Burnley goalkeeper could do to prevent Christian Pulisic from netting a hat-trick for Chelsea, but he may have been slow to get down to Willian's strike.

2. Matt Lowton 5 Unfortunately for the right back, his mistake in the 20th minute changed the complexion of the game at Turf Moor. Christian Pulisic capitalised to open the scoring.

3. Erik Pieters 6 Seemed to have the measure of Willian in the first half, but he stood off the Brazilian international as Chelsea added a fourth goal at Turf Moor. Denied his first goal for the club with a fine save from Kepa.

4. James Tarkowski 6 Started well, but picked a bad time to slip up when gifting Chelsea their second of the evening as England boss Gareth Southgate watched on.

