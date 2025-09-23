Burnley v Cardiff City confirmed XIs and team news as Clarets all change for cup tie
The Clarets take on the League One Bluebirds looking to secure their spot in the last-16 of the competition.
Manager Scott Parker has made all 11 changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. In fact, none of the starters from that game are involved at all – with the Clarets prioritising Saturday’s trip to Manchester City.
It’s the second straight round Parker has opted to do this, having also made 11 changes for the 2-1 win over Derby County.
Lesley Ugochukwu starts, having served his one-match suspension during Saturday’s league encounter.
Axel Tuanzebe also gets the nod in a back three alongside Joe Worrall and Bashir Humphreys, while Oliver Sonne and Lucas Pires start at wing-back.
Hannibal starts alongside Ugochukwu in midfield, while Marcus Edwards and Armando Broja flank Zian Flemming, who gets the nod up front.
The likes of Vaclav Hladky, Jaydon Banel, Mike Tresor and Ashley Barnes feature on an otherwise youthful bench.
Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined by injury.
As for Cardiff, they make five changes from their 3-1 defeat to Bradford City.
TEAMS
Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Tuanzebe, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Edwards, Broja, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Pouani, Clark, Pimlott, Brierley, Campbell, Banel, Tresor, Barnes
Cardiff: Trott, Ng, Chambers, Fish, Bagan, Wintle, J. Colwill, R. Colwill, Ashford, Davies, Robinson
Subs: Turner, Osho, Giles, Mafico, Turnbull, Kellyman, Nyakuhwa, Willock, Salech
Referee: David Webb
