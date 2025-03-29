Burnley v Bristol City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets resume promotion charge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley resume their promotion charge when they take on Bristol City today on their return from the international break.

Scott Parker’s men haven’t been in action since overcoming Swansea City in comfortable fashion two weeks ago to the day.

That result, coupled with Leeds United’s draw at QPR, sees the Clarets sit just two points adrift of the top two.

Burnley are currently unbeaten in their last 25 games, a run that stretches back to the start of November. They’ve also only been beaten twice this season and have yet to taste defeat at Turf Moor.

Up next is a tricky challenge against an in-form Bristol City side that sits seventh, level on points with the play-offs.

Liam Manning’s side are unbeaten in their last seven and have only lost once on the road in 2025.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium, on Saturday, March 29. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

The nine Burnley players on international duty have all reported back to Gawthorpe fit and well.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for the Robins, Ross McCrorie could be back fit after recovering from a hamstring problem, but Ayman Benarous, George Tanner and former Claret Luke McNally are all out.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“They're a very good side and they've certainly picked up recently.

“I say they've picked up, but they’ve been very good all year. But they've definitely picked up of late.

“It’s a tough, tough team. Everything we're looking at and certainly what I've looked at over the course of the last 10 days is a real good side that have gone to places and given teams a really, really good game.

“They're fighting for something similar to us, so I suspect this will be a tough game for us, a competitive game, one which both teams have something on.

“We need to bring our best part of ourselves at the weekend to be firstly competitive and try and execute how we see best to break this team down and get three points, so that's the aim.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Bristol City: O’Leary, Dickie, Pring, Williams, Knight, Bird, Vyner, Roberts, Sykes, Mehmeti, Wells

Who is the referee?

Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen 24 games so far this season, dishing out 91 yellow cards and two reds. He’s previously taken charge of Burnley’s games against QPR (H), Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn Rovers (A) and Preston (A) this term.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 7/10

Draw: 5/2

Bristol City: 4/1

Odds according to SkyBet.