Burnley v Bristol City confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes striker call
The Clarets resume their promotion push with a crucial home game off the back of the two-week international break.
Prior to the break, Parker’s men continued their fine form with a comfortable 2-0 win against Swansea City, a victory that extended their unbeaten league run to 25 games.
Unsurprisingly, Parker has kept faith with the side that took to the field that day.
That means Lyle Foster, who was on the scoresheet for South Africa during the week, must settle for a place on the bench, with Zian Flemming preferred ahead of him.
Josh Laurent also retains his place in the midfield ahead of Hannibal following his Man of the Match display against the Swans last time out.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for the Robins, they make two changes from their last outing, a 2-1 win against play-off rivals Norwich City. Former Claret Scott Twine starts while Nahki Wells is on the bench.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster
Bristol City: O’Leary, Vyner, Dickie, Roberts, Sykes, Knight, Bird, Pring, Mehmeti, Twine, Armstrong
Subs: Bajic, McCrorie, Morrison, McGuane, Williams, Earthy, Bell, Hirakawa, Wells
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
