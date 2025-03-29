Burnley v Bristol City confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes striker call

Scott Parker has dropped no major surprises with his team selection for Burnley’s clash against Bristol City.
The Clarets resume their promotion push with a crucial home game off the back of the two-week international break.

Prior to the break, Parker’s men continued their fine form with a comfortable 2-0 win against Swansea City, a victory that extended their unbeaten league run to 25 games.

Unsurprisingly, Parker has kept faith with the side that took to the field that day.

That means Lyle Foster, who was on the scoresheet for South Africa during the week, must settle for a place on the bench, with Zian Flemming preferred ahead of him.

Josh Laurent also retains his place in the midfield ahead of Hannibal following his Man of the Match display against the Swans last time out.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Scott Parker the manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Scott Parker the manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
As for the Robins, they make two changes from their last outing, a 2-1 win against play-off rivals Norwich City. Former Claret Scott Twine starts while Nahki Wells is on the bench.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster

Bristol City: O’Leary, Vyner, Dickie, Roberts, Sykes, Knight, Bird, Pring, Mehmeti, Twine, Armstrong

Subs: Bajic, McCrorie, Morrison, McGuane, Williams, Earthy, Bell, Hirakawa, Wells

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

