Burnley v Arsenal early team news: 7 to miss out through injury and 4 fitness doubts

Burnley’s first away points of the season, it saw the Clarets stretch five points clear of the relegation zone.

They now return to Turf Moor, where they’ve already picked up seven points this term – beating Sunderland and Leeds United, drawing with Nottingham Forest and coming within a whisker of holding reigning champions Liverpool.

Not many will expect Burnley to get anything from Arsenal, who lead the way on 22 points, four clear of Bournemouth in second.

Mikel Arteta’s men, who are in Carabao Cup action against Brighton tonight, claimed a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in their last league outing.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender is now sidelined with a hamstring problem having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Connor Roberts (Burnley) - out The Welshman is now facing months on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his return from an Achilles injury.