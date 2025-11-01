Burnley v Arsenal confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes system decision

Scott Parker has opted to return to a back five for Burnley’s daunting challenge against league leaders Arsenal.

The Clarets have won back-to-back games in a back four system, overcoming Leeds United and Wolves respectively to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

But returning home to face the title favourites, Parker has opted to revert to the more defensive setup that will look to frustrate the Gunners.

There’s just one change from last week’s win at Molineux, as Josh Laurent comes in for Jacob Bruun Larsen. Laurent will now slot into the back three alongside Axel Tuanzebe and Maxime Esteve.

Zian Flemming continues to lead the line after his brace against Wolves, where he will be supported by Jaidon Anthony. Florentino Luis, Josh Cullen and Lesley Ugochukwu make up a midfield three.

There’s a surprise absence on the bench, as Lyle Foster misses out despite making a scoring return from a dead leg last week. Ashley Barnes takes his place.

Parker makes one change to his Burnley side from last weekend (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

As for Arsenal, they name an unchanged side from last weekend’s 1-0 league win against Crystal Palace. William Saliba was a fitness doubt but he’s fit to start.

TEAMS

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Hannibal, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Barnes, Broja

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Dowman

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

