Burnley unlikely to appeal club's first red card in more than three years

Defender Nathan Collins collected the Clarets' first red card in 120 games when sending Ivan Toney sprawling to the turf in defeat at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The centre back was given his marching orders by referee Paul Tierney with just seconds remaining, as Dyche's side suffered a first dismissal since Robbie Brady was sent off in a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium in January 2019.

"I thought it was a soft penalty, I don't understand why it was a red card, but apparently it's because it was an above the waist challenge, as in a nudge, which didn't really make sense to me," said the Burnley boss.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Ivan Toney of Brentford is fouled by Nathan Collins of Burnley leading to a penalty during the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Brentford, England.

"That must be the letter of the law, but I didn't know that, so I've learned something today, alongside many things about the team. He sent him off and I can't really see that."

Tierney's decision was backed up by VAR Lee Mason, with the officials arriving at the conclusion that the 'double jeopardy' rule didn't apply in this instance, with Collins making no attempt to play the ball.

Toney picked himself up off the deck to convert the resulting spot kick with the last kick of the game. Dyche said: "One of our staff spoke to him as he [Paul Tierney] was walking off and he said it was because it was an upper body challenge, rather than going for the ball.

"I didn't know that. I'd look at it again, but I don't think there's much point in it. If it's given, and VAR gives it, what would be the point of appealing, because you'd have to appeal against more than one person.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Nathan Collins of Burnley is shown a red card by match referee Paul Tierney for a tackle on Ivan Toney of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium on March 12, 2022 in Brentford, England.

"It wouldn't just be the referee, it would be VAR as well. I don't think there's much point in it. The game's about soft decisions, that's the way it is."