Burnley unlikely to appeal club's first red card in more than three years
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that the club are unlikely to appeal its first major disciplinary blemish in the Premier League in more than three years.
Defender Nathan Collins collected the Clarets' first red card in 120 games when sending Ivan Toney sprawling to the turf in defeat at the Brentford Community Stadium.
The centre back was given his marching orders by referee Paul Tierney with just seconds remaining, as Dyche's side suffered a first dismissal since Robbie Brady was sent off in a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium in January 2019.
"I thought it was a soft penalty, I don't understand why it was a red card, but apparently it's because it was an above the waist challenge, as in a nudge, which didn't really make sense to me," said the Burnley boss.
"That must be the letter of the law, but I didn't know that, so I've learned something today, alongside many things about the team. He sent him off and I can't really see that."
Tierney's decision was backed up by VAR Lee Mason, with the officials arriving at the conclusion that the 'double jeopardy' rule didn't apply in this instance, with Collins making no attempt to play the ball.
Toney picked himself up off the deck to convert the resulting spot kick with the last kick of the game. Dyche said: "One of our staff spoke to him as he [Paul Tierney] was walking off and he said it was because it was an upper body challenge, rather than going for the ball.
"I didn't know that. I'd look at it again, but I don't think there's much point in it. If it's given, and VAR gives it, what would be the point of appealing, because you'd have to appeal against more than one person.
"It wouldn't just be the referee, it would be VAR as well. I don't think there's much point in it. The game's about soft decisions, that's the way it is."
As a result, Collins will miss the game against leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 2nd.