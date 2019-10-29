Burnley Under 23s coach Steve Stone subject of internal investigation

I understand Burnley Under 23s coach Steve Stone is the subject of an internal investigation at the club.

Stone has not been in the dugout for the side’s last three games, including last night’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Questions began to be asked about the former England international’s absence, and, while the club have declined to comment at present, it is believed that an internal investigation involving Stone is underway, although no further details are available at the moment.

Former Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Leeds and Portsmouth wideman Stone earned nine caps for England, including three as a substitute at Euro 96, and was on the coaching staff at Newcastle, with the Gateshead-born 48-year-old reserve team assistant to Peter Beardsley - recently suspended from football for all football-related activity for 32 weeks after being found guilty by the FA of racially abusing players.

He was also first team coach at St James’ Park until 2015, before replacing Michael Duff at Burnley in November last year.

Andy Farrell and Craig Mawson have looked after the Under 23s in his absence.