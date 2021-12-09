Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley is tackled by Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Summer signing Maxwel Cornet and striker Chris Wood have been responsible for eight of Burnley’s 14 Premier League goals this term.

Defenders Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Matt Lowton can account for four of the other six goals netted by Sean Dyche’s side in the top flight.

Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood, all of whom have started five or more games, have yet to find the back of the net, though they have five assists as a collective.

Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell (L) vies with Burnley's Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on November 6, 2021.

“We try to contribute as much as possible every season,” said the Icelandic winger. “We play with two strikers up there so we know there’s always going to be two targets in the box.

“For us wingers it’s more about trying to get crosses into the box to try and claim assists. That’s something we need to look at as well because normally our assists tally from midfield is quite high.

“If we can get that going again it’d be a massive help to the team. We as a midfield need to be able to help the strikers with goals as well, it’s a collective thing and hopefully we can start doing something in that respect.”

The ex-Charlton Athletic winger has made just three goal contributions in his last 37 league appearances though his work against the ball, in assisting his full back, has, at times, been exemplary.

The Iceland international says that his role is judged on his performances both in and out of possession, in equal measure.

There’s a delicate balance between his quality in the final third and the quantity of clean sheets at the other end.

He said: “We defend a lot as wingers and it can be hard to be fresh when we have the ball and to be high enough to create chances at goal, but that’s why we have two strikers.

“There aren’t a lot of teams that have two players up there; they maybe have three midfielders and the wingers are a bit higher.

“It’s a bit different for us because we’re a bit deeper, but I think we can contribute a bit more. It can be hard, but as long as the strikers keep scoring it’ll work out quite well.”

But whoever is contributing, and however they’re doing it, Gudmundsson is hopeful that performances will translate to points.

“This league is extremely tough, but we’ve shown over the last few years what we can do,” he said.

“We just need to make sure we put performances in and we’ve done that. Now we just need to turn them into wins.”

