Burnley face a tough challenge as they take on Antonio Conte’s side.
Tottenham Hotspur are coming in off the back of a shock defeat to Slovenian club NS Mura in the European Conference League and will be looking to bounce back.
A win for the Clarets could take them out of the relegation zone – potentially leapfrogging Leeds United into 17th place.
Here are the best of today’s rumours…
1. Barcelona in talks with Whites target
Barcelona are reportedly in talks with FC Basel to sign Arthur Cabral. Marcelo Bielsa has expressed interest in the South American - who has scored 23 goals this season. (SPORT)
Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke
2. Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner
Chelsea are ready to bid £84 million for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in January. The Italian has three goals this season. (Calciomercato)
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Liverpool join battle for £20m-rated wonderkid
Liverpool have joined Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara. The 20-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League next summer and it likely to cost around £20 million. (The Sun)
Photo: ARIS MESSINIS
4. Liverpool consider €50m swoop for West Ham star
Liverpool are consiering a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists this season. (Fichajes)
Photo: Jan Kruger