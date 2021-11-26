26th November 2021 - Championship rumours

Burnley transfer rumours: Swansea City eye move for Clarets summer signing, Barcelona in talks with Leeds United target

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:09 am

Burnley face a tough challenge as they take on Antonio Conte’s side.

Tottenham Hotspur are coming in off the back of a shock defeat to Slovenian club NS Mura in the European Conference League and will be looking to bounce back.

A win for the Clarets could take them out of the relegation zone – potentially leapfrogging Leeds United into 17th place.

Here are the best of today’s rumours…

1. Barcelona in talks with Whites target

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with FC Basel to sign Arthur Cabral. Marcelo Bielsa has expressed interest in the South American - who has scored 23 goals this season. (SPORT)

Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Photo Sales

2. Chelsea to make £84m bid for World Cup winner

Chelsea are ready to bid £84 million for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in January. The Italian has three goals this season. (Calciomercato)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

3. Liverpool join battle for £20m-rated wonderkid

Liverpool have joined Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara. The 20-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League next summer and it likely to cost around £20 million. (The Sun)

Photo: ARIS MESSINIS

Photo Sales

4. Liverpool consider €50m swoop for West Ham star

Liverpool are consiering a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists this season. (Fichajes)

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Tottenham HotspurBurnleyLeeds UnitedSwansea CityBarcelona
Next Page
Page 1 of 3