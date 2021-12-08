Burnley’s form had improved as of late and they hadn’t lost in the Premier League since a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City almost two months ago.

However, a narrow 1-0 loss to the Magpies has left them 18th in the league – level on points with Newcastle United and Norwich City and three points from safety.

Thankfully, the Clarets have a game in hand on the teams around them, though that will come against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur following their fixture postponement last week.

Sean Dyche’s side will be hoping to get back on track with their match against West Ham this weekend, before they take on Watford, Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United in 2021’s remaining fixtures.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Everton eyeing swoop for Serie A striker Everton are reportedly considering a move for Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone, who is impressing on loan with Hellas Verona. The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 Serie A matches this season. (Fichajes)

2. Liverpool leading race for Borussia Dortmund gem Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Bundesliga club are likely to ask for £90 million for the former Birmingham CIty teenager. (Mirror)

3. Liverpool to launch surprise move for Real Madrid star Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to Anfield. The Reds have struggled with injuries in the middle of the park this season. (FourFourTwo)

4. Brighton join race to sign Besiktas striker Brighton & Hove Albion have entered the race to sign Cyle Larin from Besiktas. The forward - who has five goals this season - is being monitored by West Ham, Everton and Southampton. (TEAMtalk)