Burnley transfer rumours: New signing taking advice from experienced cousin, Arsenal star drawing interest from Madrid

Rangers have recently tied midfielder Glen Kamara down, amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Leeds United and Newcastle, but a former teammate of Steven Gerard says that deal will likely include a release clause that clubs can meet to land the Finnish midfielder.

Steve Bruce might be less concerned about bringing in new players in January as he is about losing his current crop of stars as concerns mount that their star winger could leave “for the right price”.

Reports emerging from Spain are claiming that Liverpool have agreed a deal to bring Brighton’s sought after star midfielder to Anfield in January while Burnley’s latest teenage recruitment is reciving advice on his career from an experienced relative.

Manchester United are thought to have cooled their interest in Declan Rice, believing they don’t need to pay West Ham’s asking price and could find a player of similar quality for a lower price abroad.

Money is know object across the City when it comes to Kylian Mbappe though, with Manchester City’s owner willing to pay “any price” for the superstar Frenchman.

Arsenal had a bid for a Real Madrid star rejected in the summer while Atletico Madrid are though to be eyeing a a bid for one of the Gunners top talents.

Chelsea don’t want to lose Antonio Rüdiger but reports are suggesting he could become one of the highest paid defenders in history with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Here are Saturday’s transfer rumours from around the Premier League:

1. Saka could move to Madrid in January Atletico Madrid are keen on Arsenal and England attacker Bukayo Saka who they will make a bid for once Saul Niguez's loan move to Chelsea is made permanent (La Razon)

2. Man City owner willing to pay any price for Mbappe Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has told the club to go out and sign Kyllian Mbappe "at any cost" as the French star nears then end of his PSG contract and Real Madrid poised to pounce (Mail)

3. Arsenal had Asensio bid rejected Arsenal were the highest spending Premier League side in the summer transfer window and it could have been even more had Real Madrid not knocked back a bid in the region of £4million for Spanish international (Mirror)

4. Dortmund could look to Martial as Haaland replacement Manchester United's Anthony Martial is the man that Boruisia Dortmund would look to bring in should they lose star striker Erling Haaland with numerous clubs thought to be preparing offers for the Norwegian (90min)