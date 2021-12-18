Burnley transfer rumours: Liverpool set £15 million price tag for rumoured Burnley transfer target, Sheffield Wednesday yet to secure loan extension for keeper

Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a player, who has long been reported as a target for the Elland Road side, with the wanted man apparently keen on remaining with his current club.

1. Wednesday yet to secure Peacock-Farrell loan extension Sheffield Wednesday are yet to nail down the continued involvement of star man Bailey Peacock-Farrell beyond January – though they are hopeful there will be no issue in extending his loan from Burnley (Sheffield Star) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Swift plans to stay with Reading Reading star man John Swift has been linked with a move away from the Royals for almost a year, with Leeds United and Newcastle United amongst the Premier League clubs linked, but the 26-year old has revealed he has no intentions of leaving his current club in January (Reading Chronicle) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Arsenal could make January move for Mello Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to add Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, to his Gunners squad in January (FourFourTwo) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

4. Longstaff will return from loan in January Newcastle United set to recall Matty Longstaff, 21, from his loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen where he has not gotten nearly as much game time as many would have desired (Newcastle Chronicle) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales