The Dane seemed to hold Clarets striker Chris Wood back as the he attempted to run through onto a long ball over the top early in the second half, but despite him being the last man, referee Simon Hooper took no issue with the 25-year-old’s intervention.

Speaking after the match, Sean Dyche was vocal in his dissatisfaction with the decision, and reviewing the incident on Match of the Day later that evening, Shearer was quick to agree with the Turf Moor chief.

He said: “I agree absolutely with Sean Dyche.

"Long ball over the top, Andersen and Wood 1v1. The assistant is there, the referee Simon Hooper is miles away. That is a foul all day to me.

"As Sean Dyche said, he’s got two hands on him and he’s clean through on goal. The assistant can see it and is up with the play, he should be telling his referee that that is a foul and a red card.

"He doesn’t even give a foul. Incredible!”

Saturday’s draw extended Burnley’s unbeaten run to four games in the Premier League and moved them to within two points of safety.

1. Villa target Barisic Aston Villa are eyeing a January move for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic. (Daily Record) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,) Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

2. Irons set to rekindle Bayo interest West Ham are set to make a new bid for Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo in the January transfer window. (The Sun) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEFF PACHOUD Photo Sales

3. Newcastle eye Origi Newcastle United are keen to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool on loan. (Northern Echo) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Leeds expected to sign Fernandez Leeds United are now expected to complete a deal to sign Espanyol starlet Mateo Fernandez in the January transfer window. Barcelona and Manchester City are amongst those set to miss out on the teenage striker. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales