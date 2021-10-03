Burnley transfer rumours: Juventus place £35mil price tag on West Ham target, Arsenal amongst English clubs chasing French international

A Napoli midfielder, believed to be a transfer target of both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to leave the Italian side according to the player’s agent while Leeds are also set to offer star midfielder Kalvin Phillips a new contract with a number of clubs, most notably Manchester United, rumoured to be lining up bids.
Newcastle United would be in “big trouble” if they were to lose their star player in January according to one pundit while West Ham have been told how much they will have to pay to sign USA International Weston McKennie who was rumoured to be on the radar of Burnley in the summer.
Liverpool’s lengthy pursuit of Brighton’s Yves Bissouma has been going on for nearly a year and it’s a deal that would make sense according to one pundit, claiming that the Mali international would cost the Reds considerably less than the likes of Declan Rice while still stacking up well in terms of stats.
Super agent Mino Raiola has been discussing a move for Paul Pogba with Real Madrid as Manchester United want the midfielder to make a decision on his future before the January transfer window come around while striker Edinson Cavani has also been liked with a move to Los Blancos.
Here are Sunday's Premier League transfer rumours: