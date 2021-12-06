The Ivory Coast International, who has five goals in eight Premier League starts, pulled up in the first half just before Newcastle United had got their noses in front.

The Clarets' leading scorer is believed to have sustained a thigh strain when attempting to play a pass to team-mate Chris Wood, and marched straight down the tunnel when replaced by Matej Vydra.

"He's a threat and he offers us something different in the way that he plays, with his movement patterns and he sees things slightly differently," said Dyche. "I thought he had looked sharp so he was a loss at that time.

"It came when he was trying to thread Woody through, they had started the game together very well, so that was a loss for us today. He offers us something different in that position, which he's growing in to.

"He was sharp and he looked alive and gave us something different in the first half. I think it is a thigh strain so we will wait and see how that calms down."

1. Hugill set for recall Norwich City are set to recall Jordan Hugill from his loan spell at West Brom, with the Baggies ‘in the market for a new forward’. (The Sun) (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2. Everton plot Mourinho move Everton are interested in a move for Roma boss Jose Mourinho if they choose to move on from under-fire boss Rafael Benitez any time soon. (Mirror) (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) Photo: Paolo Bruno Photo Sales

3. Leeds agree Joseph deal Leeds United have finally agreed a deal to sign Espanyol striker Mateo Joseph, beating Liverpool and Man City to his signature. (Daily Mail) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Sutton makes Phillips claim Chris Sutton believes Kalvin Phillips has had his "head turned" by transfer speculation after rumours of a bust up with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. (BBC Sport) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales