The 29-year-old Kiwi is just one of nine players to score 10+ goals over the last five seasons in the top flight.

His tally of 46 goals in 110 league starts — split into 10, 10, 14 and 12 — places the New Zealander among a very exclusive group.

Wood's achievements since his switch from Leeds United in August 2017 can only be matched by Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Jamie Vardy.

After hitting a milestone 50th goal at this level with the Clarets' second in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, he said: "It’s always nice to score goals. I want to score as many as I can.

"That’s a very nice accolade that I’m sure I will look back on when I retire, but for me it’s doing it again this season and more.

“That’s what I want to try and do [hit 10+ goals again] and hopefully I can achieve that this season.”

Wood scored both goals as New Zealand beat The Gambia 2-0 in their friendly in Dubai during the international break.

The Auckland-born forward, a Championship Golden Boot winner in his final term at Elland Road, moved to within two goals of equaling Vaughan Coveny’s All Whites record of 29.

Wood, who netted his first PL goal for Leicester City in a 2-2 draw with Everton at the King Power Stadium more than seven years ago, continued: "Hopefully there's a lot more to come!

“There’s enough time when you retire to look back. It’s all about trying to do as much as you can when you’re playing for both club and country.

"It's nice to hit the 50 mark, but hopefully I’ve got a lot more in me and I can double that."

1. Toon suffer Süle blow Newcastle United have suffered a blow in the race to sign Niklas Sule, with Bayern Munich set to award the German international a new contract with an increased salary. (TZ) (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Photo Sales

2. Toon could sign McKennie on loan Newcastle United could be able to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Weston McKennie on loan. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Photo: Emilee Chinn Photo Sales

3. Guendouzi and Torreira could leave Gunners Arsenal duo Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could depart the club permanently in January. (Football.London) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

4. Leeds offered Isco Leeds United have been sounded out over a January deal for Real Madrid playmaker Isco. (Sunday People) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales