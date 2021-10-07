While the Clarets currently sit 18th in the table with three points from their opening seven games – as they still await their first league victory of the campaign – Pace is, like boss Sean Dyche encouraged by performances.

And the chairman feels the imminent availability after injury of new signings Maxwel Cornet – who has enjoyed an eye-catching start to life at Turf Moor – and deadline day arrival Connor Roberts, yet to feature as he builds up his fitness after a groin problem suffered at Euro 2020 with Wales, will be a big boost.

Things don’t get any easier next time out, a week on Saturday, as Burnley travel to champions Manchester City, but Pace has no concerns as of yet, with the Clarets having come through a similarly-sticky start last term.

Pace said: “It’s disappointing we still have a couple of injuries, Maxwel and Connor and others, and when see a fully-robust, injury-free team – although I’m not sure that actually ever happens! – that’ll make a big difference.

“But I’ve liked how we’ve played, it’s just frustrating not to be in a better position.

“The last five years we’ve had a very slow start, so we’re confident we’ll continue to ramp up...little glimmers of hope, like Maxwel at Leicester, show me we’ve got the right guys, the capability, and this team can come together, I’ve no doubt.

“We will be in the Premier League for many years to come, I’m not worried.”

Some managers may be under pressure after the sort of start the Clarets have had – indeed, Dyche’s former club Watford were the first Premier League club to relieve their boss of his duties this season, with Xisco Munoz replaced by Claudio Ranieri despite seven points from seven games.

But Pace has previously revealed Dyche was a big draw as ALK Capital went into their takeover at Turf Moor, and he recently rewarded him with a new four-year contract.

Pace and Dyche had both been relaxed about how long that took to get over the line, and Pace said: “I said from the very beginning it was just a matter of time, it wasn’t anything more than that.

“There were other priorities at different times, and different times we made different amounts of progress.”

