Burnley played their first match in almost three weeks on Thursday as they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United and will now travel to Elland Road as they look to kick off the new year with a win.

The Clarets have only played 16 games this season due to fixture postponements, but a victory in Yorkshire could see them move out of the relegation zone and only two points off the Whites – with two games in hand.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Manchester United defender joins Napoli Manchester United's Alex Tuanzebe has seen his Aston Villa loan cut short and has instead joined Napoli until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has featured only six times for Villa this campaign. (The Guardian) Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT Photo Sales

2. PSG want £50m Crystal Palace loanee Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is enjoying a brilliant season on loan at Selhurst Park. Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be keen on signing him permanently this month for £50 million. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media Photo Sales

3. Watford keen on £3m-rated Aston Villa defender Watford are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause in January. Steven Gerrard's side are open to letting the defender leave. (HITC) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

