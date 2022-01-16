The Clarets were due to face Leicester City but Covid cases and injuries in the Burnley squad meant a fourth match of the season had to be postponed.

Sean Dyche’s side have also had fixtures against Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa delayed and now sit bottom of the league table, with three games in hand over 19th place Newcastle United.

Burnley will host Watford on Tuesday evening and could move out of the bottom three with a win.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. EFL clubs battle for Seagulls keeper Ipswich Town and Luton Town are vying for the permanent signing of Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton. The 26-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan with The Tractor Boys. (The 72)

2. West Ham eyeing £40m striker West Ham are allegedly eyeing up a January move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. The German club will demand around £40 million for the 25-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches this season. (Calcio Mercato)

3. Real Madrid consider Everton swoop Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Carlo Ancelotti is fond of the 29-year-old since his spell at Goodison Park. (Fichajes)

4. Newcastle could beat Red Devils to £33m starlet Newcastle United could win the race for RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara due to Manchester United's 'lack of urgency'. Ralf Rangnick's side are yet to make a formal bid and the Magpies are 'eager to muscle in on a deal this month'. (Daily Mirror)