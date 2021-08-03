The Clarets took just two points from their opening seven matches in 2020/21, but with tricky clashes against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds United, and Leicester City to contend with in the opening stages of this campaign, could be in for another rocky spell.

If nothing else, however, Sean Dyche has been impressed by his side’s work in preseason.

Speaking after a 1-0 friendly win over Blackpool, he said: “We mixed the side a bit again but there was a good attitude from the start.

“We looked fresh and we looked at it and I was really pleased overall.

“There was a real good energy and tempo to our play. We need to sharpen up a little bit with our chances because we created enough tonight but there was a real good feel to us.

“We want games that feel like that because it certainly did feel like a real game and yet again there was a nice atmosphere with fans in the stadium.

“It all adds to it and the build-up to the season.”

Dyche added: "The good side of Covid and all the challenges we had last season was that a lot of the young players here have been around the first team a lot now.

"It's a bit more familiar to them, they adapt better, but there are a few good performers at the moment. I'm quite pleased with that."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon favourites for Cahill Newcastle United have emerged as favourites to sign former Champions League winner Gary Cahill. (SkyBet)

2. Toon in for Kamara Newcastle United have launched their bid for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The 21-year old has one year left on contract and Newcastle are hoping to prise him away from his boyhood club for around £10million. (Daily Mail)

3. Burnley make Doig approach Burnley are understood to have made an approach for Hibernian defender Josh Doig — with Easter Road head coach Jack Ross braced for losing the highly-rated teenager in the coming days. (Edinburgh Evening News)

4. Hammers close in on Pereira West Ham United are closing in on a deal for West Bromwich Albion attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira. (Ekrem Konur)