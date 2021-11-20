Burnley return to Premier League action this afternoon as they face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.
The Clarets will remain without Dale Stephens who is getting closer to a return following his ankle surgery, while Ashley Barnes will be assessed ahead of today’s fixture after he picked up a minor injury.
Sean Dyche’s side are looking to make it a fourth game unbeaten in a row.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. Spurs target shrugs off Antonio Conte reunion
Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic has confirmed he wants to remain at San Siro with his contract set to expire in the summer. Antonio Conte has been keen to reunite with Brozovic in the Premier League. (Fabrizio Biasin)
Photo: Gabriele Maltinti
2. Hearts hoping to sign Brighton loanee on permanent deal
Hearts want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Alex Cochrane on a permanent deal with his contract with the Seagulls' expiring next year. However, it remains to be seen whether Brighton will offer him a new deal. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Newcastle United to offer new contract to Rangers target
Newcastle United are preparing to offer a contract extension to 19-year-old Joe White, who Rangers have been monitoring. The midfielder is highly rated within the Magpies' youth set-up. (The Chronicle)
Photo: George Wood
4. AC Milan keen on signing Arsenal winger
AC Milan are reportedly prepared to pay the £25 million asking price for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe. The 26-year-old joined the Gunners for £72 million in 2019. (Il Milanista)
Photo: Julian Finney