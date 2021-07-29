Burnley transfer rumours: Clarets favourites to beat Wolves to £20m-rated ace, Watford join chase for bargain playmaker
Burnley are back in action this weekend, when their pre-season campaign continues with a trip to take on Championship side Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The Clarets have enjoyed a decent build-up to the new Premier League season, and will round things off with an eagerly-anticipated clash against La Liga side Cadiz at Turf Moor next weekend.
Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been discussing the club's activity in the transfer window, and admitted: “We still need a bit of strength; we are still looking at players and options to bring in.
“We know that we need a bit more depth, but we had Vyds (Matej Vydra) come back in the building and training this week.
“We'll wait and see with Woody (Chris Wood) of course, but when they come back it bulks us a little bit. There's Kevin Long and Popey (Nick Pope), but we still need a couple more beyond that. We want to see if there's one or two we can bring in.
“No (no transfers close to completion), not at the moment. There are a few things that we're hopeful on, but we'll have to wait and see as usual."
He continued: “I've said all along, we want to be productive and challenge ourselves in the market where we can, but it's not going to be a case of ripping up the whole model and starting again.
“There's not going to be money everywhere. We'll try and tailor the right funds to go towards the right areas and get players in. We do need a bit more strength, we know that!”
