Burnley transfer rumours: Clarets favourites to beat Wolves to £20m-rated ace, Watford join chase for bargain playmaker

The Clarets have enjoyed a decent build-up to the new Premier League season, and will round things off with an eagerly-anticipated clash against La Liga side Cadiz at Turf Moor next weekend.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been discussing the club's activity in the transfer window, and admitted: “We still need a bit of strength; we are still looking at players and options to bring in.

“We know that we need a bit more depth, but we had Vyds (Matej Vydra) come back in the building and training this week.

“We'll wait and see with Woody (Chris Wood) of course, but when they come back it bulks us a little bit. There's Kevin Long and Popey (Nick Pope), but we still need a couple more beyond that. We want to see if there's one or two we can bring in.

“No (no transfers close to completion), not at the moment. There are a few things that we're hopeful on, but we'll have to wait and see as usual."

He continued: “I've said all along, we want to be productive and challenge ourselves in the market where we can, but it's not going to be a case of ripping up the whole model and starting again.

“There's not going to be money everywhere. We'll try and tailor the right funds to go towards the right areas and get players in. We do need a bit more strength, we know that!”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Foxes set to expand stadium Leicester City have announced plans to expand their stadium by 8,000 seats, to take their overall capacity up to the 40,000 mark. The Foxes will play Europa League football this season, after missing out on the Champions League by just one point. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. Magpies joint-favourites to sign Jones Newcastle United and Southampton have been named joint-favourites to sign Man Utd defender Phil Jones, as the £16m prepares to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 29-year-old hasn't featured in a senior game for his club since January 2020. (SkyBet) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

3. Saints snap up Simeu Southampton have completed the £1.5m signing of teenage centre-back Dynel Simeu from Chelsea. The 19-year-old, who has been capped at youth level for England, grew up in Southampton, and will initially join up with the reserve side. (Club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Hammers lead Botman chase West Ham are said to be leading the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, ahead of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old, who is also on Norwich's radar, is likely to cost around £27m. (Sky Sports) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo