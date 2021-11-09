The Clarets built on last week’s first Premier League win of the season against Brentford, showing their strong jaw to hang in the game after Kai Havertz’s headed opener, before Matej Vydra claimed a late leveller.

And Dyche said: “Early season I didn’t think we were getting the rewards for our performances.

“We got a reward against Brentford because we played very well, a different kind of reward today because they were outstanding at times, but Popey was excellent and we stayed in it and found a key moment.

“It is very, very difficult coming to these types of clubs, especially when they are riding high like these are, and getting anything from a game.“

The benches had a few words between them at times in the first half in particular, but Dyche batted all questions away on the subject: “I have no clue what a flashpoint is any more, you can say anything to anyone and it is a flashpoint.

”Trust me compared to what it was 10 years ago nothing is happening in the technical areas apart from two groups of people trying to help their team to win a game.”

