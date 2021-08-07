Despite having never played in the Premier League before, however, the Irishman is eager to get going at Turf Moor.

"Obviously I want to get out there and I want to play in front of the fans, I want to get as many minutes as possible," he said.

"But there are two lads ahead of me right now in Ben Mee and [James] Tarkowski who are top lads and top players.

"I'm learning from them every day as well so it's just a matter of patience and waiting for my chance."

Collins appreciates that he'll have to bide his time in his bid to become a regular name on Sean Dyche' s team-sheet.

"I understand that because I went through it at Stoke as well," he said.

"You can see how good they are from what they've done last season and the seasons before.

"They're top lads and they're helping me on and off the pitch. They're always trying to get the best out of me and I'm really appreciative of that."

Collins also heaped praise on fellow Clarets defender James Tarkowski, adding:

"He's always showing his quality when I'm in training with him. He shows how good he is.

"He bided his time, he got his chance and hopefully I get my chance.

"I don't mind having to be patient; once I'm improving every day in training and I'm getting better then I'll be ready for the Premier League."

