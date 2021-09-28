The Premier League's bottom two meet on Saturday as both sides look to get their season up-and-running.

The Clarets have amassed a couple of points in their six games to date, dropping 10 points from winning positions in the process.

Daniel Farke's Canaries, on the other hand, are rooted to the foot of the division having scored twice and conceded 16 times.

The fixture is already being billed as a potential "six-pointer", despite it being early days, but Brownhill says the squad is brimming with confidence.

"It's going to be massive," said the 25-year-old. "Both of us are without a win this season so for us we're definitely hungry to get it.

"We're at home, we've had some good performances, so hopefully when we play against Norwich we'll get the three points.

"There's definitely confidence, we've got some really good players, the performances have been really good, but it's a lack of concentration when not seeing games out.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about, Burnley have been in the Premier League for many seasons now, we've always gone through spells of not winning or not picking up many points, but we always come good at some point.

"We're not far away from that first win and once we get it I'm sure they'll all come flooding in."

