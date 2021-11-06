Burnley enjoyed their first win of the season against promoted side Brentford last weekend, moving them within three points of safety.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are flying high at the top of the league after an impressive start to the season which has seen them win eight of their 10 fixtures.

The Clarets have already faced tough tests against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City and will be hoping to cause an upset off the back of last week’s victory.

However, Sean Dyche' s side haven't had much look up against the Blues in recent years and have won only one of the previous 14 meetings between the two clubs (D3 L10).

In Mark Lawrenson’s weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, he has tipped Chelsea for another win against Burnley, with the expectation that the match will play out similar to the home side’s previous match against Newcastle United.

He said: “Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week. Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.

“Chelsea took a while to get going against Newcastle but ended up trampling all over them. This game could go a similar way, with the Blues having to wait for a breakthrough.”

The former defender was joined by singer and bassist from indie band FUR, Murray and Tav, this week.

Murray, a Chelsea fan, has backed his side to beat Burnley 3-0 with a Jorginho penalty to open the scoring. Meanwhile, Tav has also predicted the same scoreline for who he believes will be Premier League champions come the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Lawrenson expects Manchester City to come out on top in tomorrow’s big derby at Old Trafford, while he has tipped bottom of the table Norwich City to be beaten 2-0 by Brentford.

1. Mourinho wants Loftus-Cheek and Winks Jose Mourinho is plotting January moves for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harry Winks as he targets another Premier League raid. (Corriere dello Sport) (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images) Photo: David Lidstrom Photo Sales

2. Costa hints at exit Leeds United winger Helder Costa has hinted at leaving the club in the near future after admitting he is much happier on loan at Valencia. (Super Sport) (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

3. Leeds consider new deal for Ayling Leeds United could try and tie Luke Ayling down with a contract extension this January, with the defender’s current deal set to expire in 18 months. (LeedsLive) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales