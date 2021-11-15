The Clarets are currently 18th in the table with eight points from 11 matches, but a big win over Brentford and a point against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will give Sean Dyche' s side plenty of belief in their ability to avoid relegation this season.

Discussing the impressive signing of star man Maxwell Cornet, who has made a dazzling start to his career at Turf Moor, Dyche revealed: “Well, we had a look at what he’s about and his past, we did a profile on him. We then had a chat with him about who he is.

“I said to him ‘first things first’, when he was all excited and wanted to train and play, ‘let’s get you into the best hotel we can, we’ll find a house for you the best we can and make sure your family is okay’.

“Then we explained to him the first thing is to enjoy it, just enjoy it. He was smiling and I said ‘exactly’. Then we told him we would ease him in.

“At the minute it’s very limited what we’re doing with him, because the language barrier is still there, although it’s getting better, so a lot of it is visual.

“But he’s been at Lyon, he’s played in some high-level competitions, he can adapt, so he understands his own game, it’s just getting him used to what we do.”

