Burnley transfer rumours: Burnley reportedly in mix to sign £15m rated Newcastle United target, Tottenham Hotspur to move for former Liverpool star

After months of speculation and rumours it is now time for clubs to start making real moves to land their targets and get their squads set for the second half of the Premier League season.

No other club are set for a bigger window than Newcastle United who have been linked with literally hundreds of players since their Saudi-Arabia backed takeover last year and the latest names in the frame are a former Arsenal midfielder and a Dutch international centre back who won the French top flight last season with Lille.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have reportedly reignited their interest in a transfer target from last summer but they face competition from multiple other Premier League clubs including Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be “mulling over” the best course of action regarding tow of their brightest young talents while Manchester City could allow one of their promising youngsters to leave this month.

There are fresh developments in the ongoing saga over Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea future and it looks like the defender might not be leaving Stamford Bridge after all.

Manchester United are being linked with a striker from Argentina while Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in a big name signing.

Here are the January 1st Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Manchester United ready to pay Alvarez release clause Manchester United want to sign 21-year old striker Julian Alvarez from River Plate and are prepared to pay the club's £16.8m release clause for the Argentinian (Sport.es) Photo: Rodrigo Valle Photo Sales

2. Spurs want Coutinho but Barca looking for cash Tottenham are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho on a free transfer from Barcelona but the Catalans are said to be holding out for a £17m fee with Everton and Arsenal also rumoured to be interested (El Nacional) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

3. Rudiger wants big money to stay with Chelsea Antonio Rudiger, who turned down a new deal with Chelsea last year, will remain at Stamford Bridge but only if the Blues make him the top earner at the club (FootballInsider) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

4. Arsenal will open talks with Maitland-Niles Arsenal are set to hold talks with Ainsely Maitland-Niles as the midfielder's contract gets set t expire at the end of the season with Everton and Roma keeping tabs on the situation (The Mirror) Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales