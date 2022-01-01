Burnley transfer rumours: Burnley reportedly in mix to sign £15m rated Newcastle United target, Tottenham Hotspur to move for former Liverpool star

After months of speculation and rumours it is now time for clubs to start making real moves to land their targets and get their squads set for the second half of the Premier League season.
No other club are set for a bigger window than Newcastle United who have been linked with literally hundreds of players since their Saudi-Arabia backed takeover last year and the latest names in the frame are a former Arsenal midfielder and a Dutch international centre back who won the French top flight last season with Lille.
Meanwhile, Leeds United have reportedly reignited their interest in a transfer target from last summer but they face competition from multiple other Premier League clubs including Burnley.
Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be “mulling over” the best course of action regarding tow of their brightest young talents while Manchester City could allow one of their promising youngsters to leave this month.
There are fresh developments in the ongoing saga over Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea future and it looks like the defender might not be leaving Stamford Bridge after all.
Manchester United are being linked with a striker from Argentina while Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in a big name signing.
Here are the January 1st Premier League transfer rumours: