Burnley transfer rumours: Burnley defender on West Ham's January wish list, Leeds United linked with former Clarets target

Leeds United are said to be chasing an in-demand midfielder, valued at £20 million, who has previously been linked with Premier League clubs such as West Ham and Burnley.

Meanwhile, Leeds may be set to lose to one of their star players in the summer with Bayern Munich thought to be keen on a move.

Newcastle United are expected to have a buys January transfer window and could bring in two top quality loan signings from Premier League rivals according to recent reports.

West Ham have identified three players they want to pursue in January to try and bolster their defence, including Burnley’s in-demand England international centre back.

Brighton could be set to lose out on the signing of an £18 year old wonderkid after Liverpool entered the race for the starlets signature.

Over on the continent, reports coming out of Italy have linked Tottenham Hotspur with an experienced Champions League winner who is currently with Antonio Conte’s old club, Inter Milan, while another Serie A giant could be about to give Arsenal’s captain a way out from the club.

In Spain, Barcelona are understood to be considering a move for Manchester United’s veteran attacking midfielder.

Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Barcelona still keen on Mata Attacking midfielder Juan Mata remains a transfer target for Barcelona, with the 33-year-old Spaniard struggling for playing time at Manchester United (Star)

2. Juventus could move for Aubameyang Juventus are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Arsenal striker's future at the Emirates Stadium in doubt after being stripped of the captaincy. (Tuttosport)

3. Conte looking for Vidal reunion Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has spoken to Inter Milan and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 34, about joining Spurs from old club Inter Milan (La Tercera)

4. Brighton could miss out on Polish starlet Liverpool are reportedly set to outbid Brighton & Hove Albion for the signature of highly-rated Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski (The Argus)