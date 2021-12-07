The Ivory Coast International, who has five goals in eight Premier League starts, pulled up in the first half just before Newcastle United had got their noses in front.

The Clarets' leading scorer is believed to have sustained a thigh strain when attempting to play a pass to team-mate Chris Wood, and marched straight down the tunnel when replaced by Matej Vydra.

"He's a threat and he offers us something different in the way that he plays, with his movement patterns and he sees things slightly differently," said Dyche. "I thought he had looked sharp so he was a loss at that time.

"It came when he was trying to thread Woody through, they had started the game together very well, so that was a loss for us today. He offers us something different in that position, which he's growing in to.

"He was sharp and he looked alive and gave us something different in the first half. I think it is a thigh strain so we will wait and see how that calms down."

