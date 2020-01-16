Burnley transfer round-up: Clarets could have signed Gareth Bale, 10-goal striker eyed, Leeds United-linked forward eyes exit

A Burnley director has revealed that the Clarets came close to signing Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale from Tottenham.

Brendan Flood, speaking to, Love Sport Radio said: “If you remember back in 2009-10 when we got into the Premier League, we needed a left-back.

"We were desperate for one, and who was sat on the bench at Tottenham? Gareth Bale, Gareth Bale hadn’t got in the team, he’d been bought from Southampton and wasn’t getting a game.”

“I got on to Harry Redknapp, and Harry with his usual charming ways said to me, we’ll let him go Brendan, you’ll have to pay us £15m but we can do it over a few years.

“I said, listen Harry this is Burnley, where’s the decimal point? So I said come on, loan him to us with an option to buy. Harry said I can’t do that, but I can sell him, sell him over 3-4 years if you want.”

Meanwhile, according to a Turkish outlet, Burnley have had an offer rejected by Fenerbahce for their forward Vedat Muriqi, who has found the net 10 times this season.

The Kosovo international has been recently been linked with a move to Turf Moor as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his attacking options.

Aksam claims the Turkish club turned down an offer as president Ali Koc doesn't want to sell a key player during the window while the club are locked in the race to win the Super Lig title.

Finally, striker Matej Vydra has told Burnley that he wants to leave Turf Moor in January, in search of first-team football. Italian outlet Mondo Udinese have linked Championship Leeds United with a £7m move.