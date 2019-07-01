Burnley transfer news: Sean Dyche 'submits' £10m offer as Clarets slap hefty price tag on in-demand star

Burnley have submitted an ambitious £10million bid for Marseille winger Lucas Ocampos, according to reports.

Sean Dyche is yet to make a breakthrough in this summer's transfer market with a whole of host of names continuing to be linked with the Clarets.

Reports this morning claimed Burnley are rivalling Cardiff, Middlesborough, Watford and Leicester for Genk winger Mbwana Samatta, but fresh claims suggest their attentions lie elsewhere.

As reported by FootMercato, the Lancashire club are believed to have tabled an eight-figure offer for Ocampos, though the initial feeling is the French club will demand a bigger sum.

The Clarets, however, aren’t alone in their interest in the Argentine, with Premier League rivals Everton also monitoring his situation.

Contrasting reports over the weekend claimed La Liga outfit Sevilla had bid £11.6m for his services but nothing more has come to light on that matter.

The news of interest from the trio follows soon after speculation that Marseille will have to sell some of their higher earners or risk being exposed by a huge wage bill.

If there is genuine interest in the 24-year-old, Dyche will also be hoping to have Dwight McNeil at his disposal.

McNeil has been consistently touted with a move away from Turf Moor to fellow top-flight clubs, however claims of Juventus’ interest was somewhat surprising.

And in a bid to fend off interest altogether, the Clarets, as per the Daily Mail, have slapped a £30m asking price on the winger, who only broke into the first-team last season.

That said, teammate James Tarkowski said last week that he wasn't surprised the 19-year-old to be attracting such names.

“It’s only natural,” he said. “Any player doing well in the game will have people sniffing around them, especially with the age he is.

"He’s still so young and he’s got so much time to improve.

“That statistic [most productive teenager in the PL] wouldn’t surprise me because of his quality and the demand from him.

“He wants the ball, he wants to beat people, he’s gone to some big places and gone up against some big players and shown how good he is.

“Away at Anfield, even though we were beaten, he was our best player that day and he’s probably been one of our best players over the second half of the season.

"That shows how good he is but he just needs to keep doing that now.”