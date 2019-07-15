Burnley transfer news: Sean Dyche set to launch midfielder offer with £7m bid imminent

Burnley want to sign Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, who has just one-year left on his contract, according to reports.

Sean Dyche secured his first two arrivals of the summer last week in Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez from Stoke City and West Brom, respectively.

And as understood by the Daily Mail, the Clarets boss is gunning for more signings with Klich firmly on his radar.

The 29-year-old fought back from a difficult first season in England to become one of Marcelo Bielsa's leading performers last term.

Playing each and every one of the Whites' Championship fixtures, he bagged 10 goals from midfield and provided eight assists.

Clearly, the Poland international remains a huge part of Bielsa's plans as they eye Premier League promotion but Burnley believe they can take advantage of his current contract situation.

In under six months' time, Klich will be free to talk to other clubs with his current Whites deal due to expire in June next year.

There are suggestions that Klich will be sold if the price is right, with Bielsa's decision to omit him for Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia also prompting speculation surrounding his future.

The report from the Mail comes less than 24 hours after Football Insider claimed the Clarets wanted Kemar Roofe as well as Klich.

If true, the pair might not be the only club Burnley bate for a double swoop before the transfer deadline on August 8.

As reported by The Sun, Genk's Denmark under-21s right back Joakim Maehle is poised to be subject of a £7m bid from the Clarets.

Maehle's teammate, Ruslan Malinovskyi, is also giving Dyche and co food for thought on whether to launch a double raid.