Burnley transfer news: Sean Dyche eyes full-back as Arsenal and Newcastle chase Clarets star

Celtic are the latest club to join Burnley in the race to sign Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo, according to reports.

Sean Dyche is yet to make a breakthrough in this summer's transfer market as the Clarets continue to be linked with a host of names.

Mbombo, 23, has reportedly been the radar of the Lancashire-based club and if interest is to appear genuine, fending off competition will be required.

That is because Scottish Premiership champions are eyeing the £3million-rated defender as a replacement for Kiernan Tierney with negotiations with Arsenal ongoing over a sale.

Celtic feature in a list of admirers that features Dyche's men, Huddersfield Town and Napoli, as reported by The Sun.

Rapid Vienna sports director Zoran Barisic recently admitted he expects to receive bids for the Belgian.

"There have been enquiries for Boli, but no offers so far," he said. "But we know there will be concrete offers soon."

Mbombo already has links to the Premier League as he is the cousin of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeill is continuing to attract interest from fellow top-flight teams - including Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton and managerless Newcastle United.

It comes as no surprise to teammate James Tarkowski, who himself has been linked with a move to Leicester, after the winger nailed down a starting place last campaign.

“It’s only natural,” he said. “Any player doing well in the game will have people sniffing around them, especially with the age he is. He’s still so young and he’s got so much time to improve.

“That statistic [most productive teenager in the PL] wouldn’t surprise me because of his quality and the demand from him.

“He wants the ball, he wants to beat people, he’s gone to some big places and gone up against some big players and shown how good he is.

“Away at Anfield, even though we were beaten, he was our best player that day and he’s probably been one of our best players over the second half of the season. That shows how good he is but he just needs to keep doing that now.”