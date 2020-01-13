Burnley transfer news round-up: Sean Dyche linked with TWO as European giants snub Clarets man

Burnley are being linked with a move for Josh Brownhill as Sean Dyche looks to add creativity to his side.

According to the Daily Mail, the Clarets are locked in talks with Bristol City over a £7 million move for the 24-year-old, who has been a regular within the Robins midfield this season whether he be used centrally or on the right wing.

In other news, the Times credit Burnley with interest in another Bristol City man, Niclas Eliasson, who boasts 10 assists in just nine league starts this campaign.

On Thursday, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson admitted the Sweden under-21 international has the potential to play Premier League football sooner rather than later.

He said: "He's not the finished article but when Niclas Eliasson is 27 he's going to be amazing. But that's where we are.

"Probably, at 27, unless we're in the Premier League, there's a good chance he won't be here."

Elsewhere, according to the Sun, Joe Hart has been snubbed by AC Milan as they close in on the signing of Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic.

With the 32-year-old ex-Manchester City man wanting to leave Burnley, a report has claimed the ex-England international was in the running to move to be Gianluigi Donnaarumma’s back up at the San Siro.

Finally, ex-Burnley star Danny Ings has been tipped to earn an England recall by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers after the forward's fine run of Premier League goalscoring form.

He said: "He just needs to keep the consistency and availability and he'll show he's one of the best strikers about.

"There's no doubt he's good enough for England. When he was at his best in and around Liverpool, he was certainly a player for that. I would definitely say he would be in consideration."