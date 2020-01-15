Burnley transfer news round-up: Clartes linked with TWO - including 24-y/o ex-Europa League midfielder

Burnley have been linked with a double swoop ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City at Turf Moor on Sunday, according to reports.

Sean Dyche is reportedly keen on to lane Bristol City pair Josh Brownhill and Niclas Eliasson, with the Daily Mail claiming Burney are in talks with the Robins over a potential £7m deal for the former.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Eliasson is also a target for the Lancashire club.

The midfielder has played Europa League football previously with AIK and Norrkoping and, at just 24-years-old, is seen as the perfect age to make the switch to the Premier League

The ex-Sweden under-21 international's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season - however, City have an option to extend the deal by a further year, which they are expected to take up.

That means Burnley will likely have to part with a fee if they want to land the ex-Falkensbergs star.