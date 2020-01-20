Burnley transfer news round-up: Clarets suffer transfer blow as chairman provides Dwight McNeil update

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has insisted Dwight McNeil won't be sold in January.

But Dyche, who labelled McNeil one of the leading young lights in the Premier League, expects the big clubs to come calling for the former Manchester United youngster who signed an extended contract at Burnley last January.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have told Burnley Dael Fry 'not for sale' even if Ben Gibson is dangled as bait.

The former Boro player has played just six times since his £15m move to the Premier League strugglers in the summer of 2018.

A local lad, the Teesider has been seen around Middlesbrough's training ground several times in recent weeks but boss Woodgate brushed that off when quizzed over it after Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

“His uncle is the chairman, it’s his, he can come in whenever he wants,” said Woodgate.

On Fry, Burnley had an £8m offer for the 22-year-old rejected in the summer nut Sean Dyche has kept tabs on Fry this term as he has worked his way back to full fitness from a hamstring injury.

Reports suggest the Premier League outfit returned with an improved bid of something in the region of £10m, which as also been rebuffed.