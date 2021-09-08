Burnley transfer news: Clarets' winger target seals surprise switch elsewhere, Aston Villa chase in-demand ex-Bundesliga ace

The Toffees are looking in decent shape under their new manager Rafael Benitez, winning two and drawing one of their opening three games, and are likely to provide a tough test for the Clarets.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche has likened the club's exciting capture of defender Maxwell Cornet to that of Steven Defour, who arrived at Turf Moor from Anderlecht back in 2016.

The Burnley boss said: “Steven was very interesting, a very bright football man.

“I like him a lot, I think he's quite a travelled player, he was a captain very young, played under a lot of pressure at times, played for the national side - he knew what he wanted, and he said he had a fantastic time here.

“He was quite into the education of the game and found a way of working here, as he described it, to win without the ball, and he never knew that because he was brought up a different way."

He continued: “Once he bought into it, he enjoyed that side of the game and how it improved him as a player, so I did share that with him.

“Words are what they are, actions change everything, and it took him a while until he really got hold of it, and once he did...unfortunately a knee injury cost him.

“At that stage he was so hardy to his belief in what we were doing, he was actually playing on with a lump of cartilage floating around his knee, and he hadn't even bothered about it.

