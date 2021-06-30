Burnley transfer news: Clarets set to swoop for bargain full-back deal, Norwich City to battle for 58-cap international ace
Burnley are set for a busy few weeks ahead of the new Premier League season, as they look to recruit some quality new additions for the 2021/22 campaign.
Last week, the Clarets completed the signing of defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City. Upon sealing his switch to Turf Moor, the 20-year-old said:
“Everything about it (the club) is top drawer. It’s massive. It’s what I want to do. I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it.
“Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.
“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going. I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait.
“Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part. I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it.”
“Even watching them last season, they are really good, the way they talk to each other and the way they play. I think they have really big roles in this team and is something to look up to.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues