Burnley transfer news: Clarets set to swoop for bargain full-back deal, Norwich City to battle for 58-cap international ace

Last week, the Clarets completed the signing of defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City. Upon sealing his switch to Turf Moor, the 20-year-old said:

“Everything about it (the club) is top drawer. It’s massive. It’s what I want to do. I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it.

“Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.

“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going. I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait.

“Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part. I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it.”

“Even watching them last season, they are really good, the way they talk to each other and the way they play. I think they have really big roles in this team and is something to look up to.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues

1. Belgium boss favourite for Spurs job Roberto Martinez has been named as the bookies' favourite to land the Spurs job. The ex-Everton and Wigan boss will be looking to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 glory, but face the challenge of taking on Italy in the quarter-finals. (SkyBet) Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Buy photo

2. Foxes could battle Reds for Berardi Leicester City look to be weighing up a move for Sassolou winger Domenico Berardi. However, they could face fierce competition from Liverpool for the player, who has spent his entire nine-year career to date with the Serie A side. (Gazetta Dello Sport) Photo: CATHERINE IVILL Buy photo

3. Fernandinho signs new City deal Man City captain Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay with the club. The Brazil international has won four league titles with the Citizens since he was snapped up from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. (Club website) Photo: Carl Recine - Pool Buy photo

4. Canaries close in on Gilmour Norwich City are believed to have agreed a loan fee with Chelsea for their promising midfielder Billy Gilmour, ahead of him joining the Canaries for the 2020/21 season. He impressed in Scotland's Euro 2020 draw with England earlier this month. (Fabrizio Romano - Twitter) Photo: Manu Fernandez - Pool Buy photo