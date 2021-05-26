Burnley transfer news: Clarets' £8m ex-star set to join divisional rivals, Aston Villa race to beat Arsenal to £40m-rated ace

The Clarets finished the season down in 17th place, and will be looking for a much improved 2020/21 campaign after managing to avoid relegation by just one place last season.

Meanwhile, England named their provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020 yesterday afternoon, and Burnley stopper Nick Pope failed to make the cut after suffering a knee injury towards the end of the season which requires surgery.

Discussing the disappointing news, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said: “It’s heartbreaking to get an injury so close to a major tournament.

“He’s been a fantastic member of our squad, totally unselfish guy, in Russia he spent hour after hour throwing himself around at penalties, which was as import in our success in the penalty shootout as the guys that took them.

“Him and Jack Butland were phenomenal in those situations, so I’m really disappointed for him, it obviously opens up opportunities for others, and Sam (Johnstone) and Aaron (Ramsdale) have finished the season well with their clubs, and Dean is in that battle for the number one spot at Manchester United at the moment.

“And Jordan has finished the season really strongly since he’s come back from his injury, his focus, his calmness in goal has really stood out. So I’m very pleased with his form.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Poch set to return? Ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could be set for a sensational return to the club, and is now the favourite to become their next manager. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is also thought to be in the running. (SkyBet) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Buy photo

2. Seagulls urged to consider Armstrong Brighton & Hove Albion have been urged to consider a move for Blackburn Rovers sensation Adam Armstrong, as they look to find a reliable goal threat for next season. The £25m-rated ace has netted 28 goals for his side this season. (Sky Sports) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Man Utd close in on Sancho Manchester United have seen their odds of landing Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho slashed, and are now odds-on favourites to land the England international. He's likely to cost around £80m. (SkyBet) Photo: Matthias Hangst Buy photo

4. Coutts could join Barton's Rovers Bristol Rovers are rumoured to be considering a move for ex-Sheffield United ace Paul Coutts. The 32-year-old is currently a free agent, after being released by Fleetwood Town. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Salford City. (The 72) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo