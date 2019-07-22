Burnley transfer news: Clarets fail in £11m bid as defender is offered return to home region

Burnley launched a bid of £11million to sign Barcelona winger Marc Cucurella before he decided to move to Getafe, according to Spanish reports.

The 20-year-old joined the Coliseum Alfonso-based club on a season-long loan on Friday, despite late interest from Sean Dyche's side.

It is claimed the Clarets had submitted a bid before Cucurella opted for Getafe, though it was too late to sway his decision in favour of a move to England.

The attraction of Europa League football and playing under coach Jose Bordalas was the key factors behind his choice.

And if reports from Marca are true, Burnley's offer would have undoubtedly been accepted, with Getafe free to sign him at the end of the season for just £5m.

That said, The Catalan giants have negotiated a 40% sell-on clause, which perhaps explains the £6m difference between Getafe and the Claret's bid.

Meanwhile, the future of Ben Gibson continues to subject of heavy speculation linking him with a move away from Turf Moor.

Gibson suffered a nightmare debut season following his £15m switch from Middlesbrough with injuries restricting him to just one Premier League appearance.

Dyche recently suggested he was open to giving Gibson chance to impress in pre-season, but that hasn't brought an end to those exit rumours.

And as understood by the Northern Echo, Newcastle United are considering offering Gibson a return to the North East this summer.

The 26-year-old was born in Nunthorpe, Teesside, and appeared over 200 times for his boyhood club, Boro.