Burnley transfer news: Clarets deny £10m bid for Argentine as Sean Dyche rejects offer for defender

Burnley have rejected a loan bid from Bundesliga outfit Schalke for defender Ben Gibson, Sky Sports understands.

The 26-year-old has been frequently touted with a move away from Turf Moor this summer on the back of a nightmare campaign.

Gibson's arrival, one year ago, was greeted with much optimism after the Clarets paid £15million for his services to Middlesbrough.

But just as Teesside-born Gibson stepped into Sean Dyche's starting XI, Gibson's debut season was virtually ended after undergoing a hernia operation on two occasions.

In total, the centre-back appeared just five times in all competitions and as a result, has fallen behind Ben Mee, Kevin Long and James Tarkowski in the pecking order.

His injury-ravaged season has led some media outlets into believing his time in Lancashire is over, though there are contrasting reports which also say Dyche wants to keep him.

Newly-promoted trio Sheffield United, Norwich City and Aston Villa were credited with an interest but it appears Schalke are the most genuine.

However, the Germain club's loan bid with a view to buy was swiftly knocked back by the Clarets as it is believed Dyche wants to give Gibson the whole of pre-season to impress.

Meanwhile, the Express understands reports linking Burnley to Marseille winger Lucas Ocampos are wide of the mark.

FootMercato reported on Monday that Lancashire club had tabled a £10m bid as they rivalled Everton for his signature.

But those reports have been rubbished with Dyche and co still yet to make a transfer breakthrough this summer.