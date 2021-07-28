Burnley transfer latest: "There are a few things that we're hopeful on!"

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

While the Premier League campaign kicks off in a fortnight, clubs have until 11 p.m. on August 31st to complete their business.

The Clarets have brought in Stoke City defender Nathan Collins and ex-Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who made his debut in the pre-season victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

However, with Chris Wood away at the Tokyo Olympics with New Zealand, Matej Vydra only just reporting back for duty following his involvement at Euro 2020, Nick Pope and Dale Stephens recovering from surgery and Kevin Long still carrying a knock, the group is still lacking the required depth.

Dyche confirmed that there has been little or no development on that front as things stand, but the club is actively pursuing a number of targets in a bid to inflate their numbers.

Speaking after Bobby Thomas scored the only goal of the game against the Seasiders, Dyche said: "We still need a bit of strength; we are still looking at players and options to bring in. We know that we need a bit more depth, but we had Vyds come back in the building and training this week.

"We'll wait and see with Woody of course, but when they come back it bulks us a little bit. There's Kevin Long and Popey, but we still need a couple more beyond that. We want to see if there's one or two we can bring in."

Asked if any deals were edging closer to completion, the top flight's longest-serving manager added: "No, not at the moment.

"There are a few things that we're hopeful on, but we'll have to wait and see as usual. I've said all along, we want to be productive and challenge ourselves in the market where we can, but it's not going to be a case of ripping up the whole model and starting again.