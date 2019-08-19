Burnley took another big step forward at Arsenal, says striker Chris Wood

Burnley's display in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates was emblematic of the club's continual growth in the Premier League, according to Chris Wood.



Despite the Clarets succumbing to a 10th consecutive top flight loss against the Gunners, the New Zealander feels that proof of Sean Dyche's side plugging the gap to the so-called 'big six' was in the pudding.

The visitors capped an impressive first half performance in Holloway with the equaliser just before the break.

Ashley Barnes netted his third of the campaign when guiding the ball past Bernd Leno from close range, cancelling out Alexandre Lacazette's opener.

However, Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ultimately the difference as he fired out of the reach of Nick Pope in the 64th minute.

"I think we gave a very good account of ourselves," said the 27-year-old. "We created a lot of chances, we had 18 shots, so we've done better than recent years, which is good.

"It's positive, it's a step forward. We were just unfortunate that we couldn't take anything from it.

"The team felt good. We were pressing well, creating chances, we were strong at the back and it worked well in the first half.

"We definitely deserved the equaliser, it was nice that it came before half-time because it sank them a bit.

"They came out in the second half with a bit of gusto and a bit of tempo, but we played well. On another day we could have had a few more goals so we'll take the positives from it.

"We are closing the gap and that's what we're trying to do every year. We're trying to get better as a team, as a squad, and that's what we're doing.

"As long as we keep playing like we did today and keep going the way we're going then we'll be alright."