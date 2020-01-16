Burnley to 'miss out' on key target, Liverpool hero linked with exit, Manchester United defender could leave: Rumours

Burnley feature prominently in today's rumours column.

Burnley are set to miss out on target Conor Gallagher after he was recalled from a loan spell at Charlton Athletic to parent club Chelsea. The Clarets were interested, but Gallagher will reportedly return to the Championship with another club. (Various)

Liverpool’s Champions League hero Divock Origi has been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion are looking at a move for 24-year-old Brescia midfielder Leonardo Morisini. (Tutto Mercato)

Newcastle United may have hit a ‘roadblock’ in their bid to offload Dwight Gayle with Nottingham Forest reportedly unwilling to pay his £65,000-per-week wages during a loan deal. (Daily Star)

Leicester City see Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw as a potential replacement should Ben Chillwell leave the club. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s move for Sporting Lisbon man Bruno Fernandes is set to be completed this week. (Various)

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Dries Mertens from Napoli. (Metro)

Sheffield United are hoping to pip Burnley to the signing if in-demand Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill. (Bristol Post)

Key Leeds United target Che Adams is set to stay at Premier League side Southampton after talks with his manager. (Various)