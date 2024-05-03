Burnley to launch major Turf Moor development for fans for Newcastle United game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club says over 1,500 “positions” have been installed in the Barnfield Construction Stand over the last couple of weeks.

The change follows consultation with the club’s Fan Advisory Board.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

“This weekend’s Premier League match against Newcastle United will see the introduction of safe standing at Turf Moor,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Emails have been sent out to all the fans in that area whose seating has changed (if you haven’t seen yours yet, check your junk file).

Areas of safe standing have been installed in the Barnfield Construction Stand. Picture: Burnley FC

“If you want any further information, please contact our Fan Experience & Supporter Liaison Team on [email protected].”

Sections of the away end in the same stand will also have safe standing areas.

Posting on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Newcastle United’s Supporters’ Trust (NUST) wrote: “We have just had a call from NUFC to ask people travelling to Burnley on Saturday to arrive early at Turf Moor.

“They’re trialling safe standing for the first time & there will be 2-3 blocks allocated in the away end for this.

“Those in this section will be allocated wristbands on arrival to avoid congestion in these areas.”

Safe standing sections have begun to be implemented in stadiums across the country following a successful trial period.

Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur took part in the early adopter programme during the second half of the 2021/2022 season.

Under licensed standing, fans are allowed to stand for matches in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail in areas of persistent standing. Each supporter has to occupy the same area they would take if they were sitting, with a traceable, numbered ticket.

