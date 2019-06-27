Burnley to launch bid for Championship star, Liverpool set to sign Dutchman, THREE parties eye Newcastle takeover - updates on Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

The Bin Zayed Group are NOT the only party interested in taking over Newcastle United with at least two more groups attempting to raise the funds. (Duncan Castles - Daily Record)

Newcastle will have fork around £10m in compensation to Burnley - if they want Sean Dyche as their next manager. (Daily Mail)

However, one report believes the Magpies have placed Steve Gerrard, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta near the top of their shortlist. (Daily Telegraph)

Brighton, alongside Crystal Palace, are interested in signing £8m-rated Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will meet with Bruno Fernandes' agent in a bid to negotiate e a deal around £70m with Sporting Lisbon. (O Jogo)

Inter Milan want to take Man United striker Romelu Lukaku on loan for two years for £9m with an obligation to buy, believed to be £53.8m, (The Guardian)

Liverpool are due to complete the signing of youngster Sepp van den Berg after beating Bayern Munich in the race for his signature. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich have held talks with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele's agent over a move for the 22-year-old. Liverpool have previously been linked. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha wants to join Arsenal, however Unai Emery's side will have to fork out a mega £80m for him. (BBC)

Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira says AC Milan have NOT contacted with him over a possible return to Serie A, one year after leaving. (Talksport)

Frank Lampard has sanction his first signing as Chelsea boss with the Blues set to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid. (Marca)

Manchester City could kill Watford's deal to sign Fluminense forward Joao Pedro in January 2020 by activating his £17.9m release clause in the contract. (Daily Star)

Sampdoria have become the latest club to show interest in Burnley target Boli Mbombo, who is valued at £3m. (Daily Mail)

Watford have seen their approach for Craig Dawson turned down by West Brom, however Burnley are poised to make a fresh bid. (Daily Mail)